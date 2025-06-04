Before allegedly carrying out an antisemitic firebombing attack at a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, terror suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman recorded a disturbing video manifesto. In the footage, Soliman declares that “Allah is greater” than both “Zionists” and “America,” and he asserts that “Jihad for Allah’s sake” is more beloved to him than his entire family and the whole world.

The video, filmed sometime before his alleged attack, was later distributed by a pro-Hamas Telegram channel and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) think tank.

The self-recorded footage shows Soliman speaking while driving, wearing a hat and shirt that match clothing seen in surveillance footage from the attack scene. Throughout the video, he delivers remarks in Arabic about his religious allegiance and extremist worldview.

“Allah is greater than anything. Allah is greater than the Zionists, Allah is greater than America and its weapons, Allah is greater than the F-35 planes, Allah is greater than everything else,” Soliman states in the footage that appears to have been self-filmed while driving.

His anti-American rhetoric escalates as he questions why people fear earthly powers over what he perceives as divine authority. “So why do we fear those who are inferior to Allah rather than fear Allah Himself?” he asked.

The video then cuts to Soliman drawing parallels between everyday family discipline and what he perceives as divine commands in Islam. “If I told my wife and son every day to do something, but they didn’t do it, I would be angry. Maybe I would divorce my wife, maybe I would kick my son out of home,” he declares before continuing his extremist message.

He continues by invoking the phrase “Allah Akbar,” as Soliman asserts that his interpretation of divine authority—not Western democratic nations—commands ultimate respect and fear.

“Then what about Allah, who says to us every day, dozens of times: ‘Allah Akbar.’ Do not forget: Allah Akbar. Do not forget that Allah is greater than everything. Not the Zionists, America, Britain, France, or Germany – only Allah has the right to be feared,” he asserted.

In the final portion of the video, Soliman makes clear that his loyalty to extremist jihad supersedes all other relationships, including family ties.

“I say to my mother, my wife, my children, my brothers, my people: I attest before Allah and before you that Allah, His Messenger, and Jihad for Allah’s sake are more beloved to me than you and the whole world are.”

Sunday’s Park Street Mall attack in Boulder, Colorado, which left multiple victims injured, is under investigation by both local police and federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. Local law enforcement confirmed the suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was a foreign national without current legal status.

Soliman was accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at participants in a pro-Israel walk supporting hostages held by Hamas. Eyewitnesses and video footage show the attacker shouting, “End Zionists,” and “Palestine is free.”

On Monday, President Trump responded forcefully to the weekend attack, posting a statement condemning the incident and tying it directly to the Biden administration’s “open border” failures.

Calling the act “terrorism,” he demanded the immediate deportation of “illegal, anti-American radicals” under his administration’s policy.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the firebombing as a “vicious terror attack” and warned that rising global antisemitism is fueled by “blood libels against the Jewish state and people.”

The matter comes amid growing criticism that mainstream media outlets and far-left activists have contributed to a climate of hostility against Jews by spreading misinformation and demonizing Israel.