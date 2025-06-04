House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D) is seemingly threatening to unmask Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, many of whom work undercover operations, saying Democrats will expose their identities “no matter what it takes.”

During a press conference this week, Jeffries claimed that Democrats would seek out the identities of ICE agents who work to enforce federal immigration law by locating, arresting, and deporting illegal aliens — often violent, convicted criminals.

“Every single ICE agent who is engaged in this aggressive overreach and are trying to hide their identities from the American people will be unsuccessful in doing that,” Jeffries said:

This is America. This is not the Soviet Union. We’re not behind the iron curtain. This is not the 1930s. And every single one of them, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes will of course be identified. [Emphasis added] That is in fact the law and we’re going to make sure that the American people have the transparency necessary to hold people accountable when they’re folks who cross the line here in America. That’s what’s going to happen. [Emphasis added]

Jeffries’ comments and other inflammatory remarks by Democrats come as ICE agents have faced a massive spike in assaults at the hands of illegal aliens they are tasked with arresting.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed that ICE agents have suffered a 413-percent increase in assaults in recent months.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) recently referred to ICE agents as “Trump’s modern Gestapo,” a reference to secret police deployed by Adolf Hitler’s National Socialist regime in Nazi Germany.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.