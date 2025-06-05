Elon Musk Says ‘Yes’ to Donald Trump’s Impeachment

After campaigning for Donald Trump, spending millions to aid his election, and working in his administration, Elon Musk now says Trump should be impeached.

In a Thursday afternoon X post amid a historic falling out between the two former allies, Musk replied “yes” to a suggestion that Trump should be impeached.

“President vs. Elon. Who wins? My money’s on Elon. Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him,” posted Ian Miles Cheong, a social media influencer who receives lucrative payments from Musk’s X.

Musk agreed.

The war of words between Musk and Trump, primarily over social media, commenced after Musk left the Trump administration once his 130-day limit as a Special Government Employee (GSE) has reached.

Trump praised Musk on his way out, even holding an Oval Office ceremony to present him with a ceremonial gold key to the White House.

The relationship began to go south Monday, when Musk attacked Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” the reconciliation bill which contains the bulk of Trump’s legislative agenda.

Republicans soon speculated Musk was angered by the bill’s removal of electric vehicle mandates and green energy subsidies which benefit Musk’s Tesla. Other speculated Musk’s move was retribution after the administration announced it was pulling the nomination of Jared Isaacman, a close Musk ally, to lead NASA.

The fight’s Thursday escalation featured Trump threatening Musk’s government subsidies and contracts and Musk claiming – without evidence – Trump is implicated in the Epstein files.

Musk did not clarify which impeachable act may have been committed by the President, for whom he worked loyally until just days before their falling out.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.