Exclusive–Fraternal Order of Police Backs the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

The Fraternal Order of Police, per a video the White House provided exclusively to Breitbart News ahead of its public release, officially endorsed the “Big, Beautiful Bill” on Friday, specifically provisions to remover taxes from overtime pay.

In a video released on Friday, Greg Pemberton, Chairman of the D.C. Police Union, noted that every year, for the past three years, union members “have worked over two million hours of overtime just to keep the nation’s capital safe.” Joe Gamaldi, National Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police, emphasized that this overtime meant officers being away from families to keep their communities safe.

“We worked so hard to protect our communities. Long hours away from our families. Away from our loved ones. Making sure that we protect our city,” said Gamaldi. “And we should be able to not have to pay taxes on that overtime dollar so that we can better support our families.”

“To compensate us for the time that we’re missing. For the soccer games, the swim practices. Everything that goes on in our lives, we’re missing out to protect our fellow community members,” Gamaldi added.

Americans might view overtime as a luxury, but John Hoyt, National 2nd Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police, said that officers view it as a necessity.

“Overtime is not a luxury for us. It’s a necessity. And if there’s no tax on overtime, it will reinforce this country’s belief in law enforcement and make the officers feel more supported and help ease the financial burden of their everyday life,” said Hoyt.

Rick Snyder, President for Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, agreed that no tax on overtime would help “families who are critically dependent on that income.”

“The quality of life that we have in every community in this country is directly related to the services that we provide law enforcement,” concluded Patrick Yoes, National President of the Fraternal Order of Police.

“Law enforcement officers suit up and show up every day to make a difference in their communities and it’s time for people to rally behind law enforcement and recognize the impact it’s going to have on public safety,” he added.

As Breitbart News reported, other members of law enforcement previously backed the bill for removing taxes on overtime pay.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.