Police Officers Say No Tax on Overtime ‘Huge Advantage to Law Enforcement’

Members of law enforcement say no tax on overtime would be a “huge advantage” to them, and the White House shared their remarks following the “big, beautiful” bill jumping a key hurdle in the U.S. House on Sunday.

The Trump White House shared a video of members of law enforcement explaining what no tax on overtime would do for them. One said it would be a “huge advantage to law enforcement across the country.”

“We work sometimes 100 plus hours a pay period. It’s a lot of time taken away from the family. So that would be pretty special,” another member of law enforcement said, as another noted that it would be a “nice” to have that gift, as many of them are working a “tremendous” amount of overtime due to understaffing.

“No tax on overtime for officers is a big deal,” one said.

Another said no tax on overtime would help senior officers stay “a little longer” to help guide others in the department.

“I think that would really benefit those, especially younger cops that have younger kids and a lot of families. I think that would mean a tremendous amount,” one remarked.

“If there was no tax on overtime, we’d be working about as hard as we currently do, but we would have that appreciation that goes along with it,” another added.

The White House released the video following the House Budget Committee voting on Sunday to advance the “big, beautiful” bill in a 17-16 vote. This is significant, as the committee initially voted down the bill on Friday due to conservative holdouts.

“CONGRATULATIONS REPUBLICANS!!!” President Donald Trump said in a celebratory post. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”