Florida Governor Race: Byron Donalds Blasts Democrat David Jolly as ‘Anti-Trump Radical Leftist’

“David Jolly is an anti-Trump radical leftist,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), running in Florida’s gubernatorial race, said in response to Republican-turned-Democrat David Jolly announcing his gubernatorial bid in the Sunshine State.

The former Republican congressman — who then switched to independent and now identifies as a Democrat — announced his gubernatorial run this week.

“Let’s end the politics of division and return Florida to voters who simply want an economy that works, the best education system in the world, safe communities, and a government that stays out of their doctor’s offices and family decisions,” Jolly said.

Donalds was quick to criticize his potential opponent.

“David Jolly is an anti-Trump radical leftist who wants to raise your taxes, allow illegals to pour across our border, take school choice away from families, ban guns, and bring woke ideology to Florida,” he said in a statement.

“He’s completely out of touch with Florida’s voters and our values. Florida is Trump Country, and I am proudly endorsed by President Trump to be Florida’s next Governor. As Governor, I will fight side by side with President Trump to protect Florida families and Make America Great Again,” he continued.

The chief strategist for Donalds’ campaign, Ryan Smith, described Jolly as a “failed politician, lobbyist, and MSNBC commentator.”

“Soon, he’ll be able to add failed Gubernatorial candidate to his resume,” he said, blasting jolly as “the next Charlie Crist.”

“By switching from Republican to Independent to Democrat, Jolly has officially completed his transition to become the next Charlie Crist. Byron Donalds will be Florida’s next Governor because he is the only proven conservative fighter endorsed by President Trump,” Smith added.

Prior to Jolly’s formal announcement, the Republican Party of Florida also took a turn with the criticism.

“No matter the issue, David Jolly has been on all sides of it,” Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power said in a statement, expressing confidence that Floridians “won’t be swayed.”

“Under Republican leadership, Florida enjoys low inflation, fiscal responsibility, and a thriving economy. School choice and parental rights are prioritized, and support for the rule of law is unmatched. We aren’t going backward with a flip-flopping political relic,” he continued.

“David Jolly has lost before, and he will lose again,” Power added. “Floridians won’t trust a slick opportunist who simply can’t be trusted. Jolly has no platform, no base, and no chance in Florida.”