Protester Hurls Rocks at Border Patrol Vehicles in California

A protester was seen hurling rocks at U.S. Border Patrol vehicles in California, as protests broke out between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and leftist protesters.

In a video posted to X, a protester wearing a helmet is seen throwing several rocks at vehicles passing by, including Border Patrol vehicles. Another protester dressed in all black also appears to throw rocks at the vehicles passing by.

Per the Los Angeles Times, protesters and ICE agents got into a “confrontation near a Home Depot” in Paramount, which “escalated into a fiery and tumultuous clash” with at least one injury:

The confrontation near a Home Depot at 6400 Alondra Boulevard escalated into a fiery and tumultuous clash. At least one protester was injured, witnesses reported. Chants of “fuera ICE” — ICE, get out — could be heard as flash-bang grenades deployed by federal agents lit up the scene. A Times reporter watched one protester gather a bag of trash and light it on fire in the middle of Alondra Boulevard, half a block away from where immigration agents were gathered.

Protesters reportedly “gathered along Alondra Boulevard after reports that” ICE officials “were targeting people at a Home Depot,” according to the outlet.

In response to the video of the person throwing rocks at Border Patrol vehicles, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino warned the individual to turn themselves in, adding that it was “only a matter of time” because the person was identified and caught.

“We are currently seeking information regarding the identity of the person(s) throwing rocks at vehicles conducting critical law enforcement operations,” Bongino wrote in a post on X. “One of the perpetrators in this video is wearing a helmet, and we’re going to use our investigative tools to locate the individual. I strongly suggest you turn yourself in, it’s only a matter of time.”

Breitbart News previously reported that on Friday, more than 40 people were arrested “during immigration raids and search warrant executions” in downtown Los Angeles.

In another video posted to X by Jon Baird, a reporter with KNX News, law enforcement officials were seen showing up in Paramount in riot gear.

Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks revealed in a post on X that “several arrests” had been made regarding the “assault on a federal agent.”

“ANY attack on our agents or officers will not be tolerated,” Banks added. “You will be arrested and federal prosecuted.”