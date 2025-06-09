As Democrats and rioters seek to shield illegal aliens in the sanctuary state of California from federal immigration enforcement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested a convicted killer involved in a 1994 massacre at a high school graduation party.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released more details about the arrest of 49-year-old Cuong Chanh Phan, an illegal alien convicted of murdering 18-year-old Dennis Buan and 15-year-old David Hang in San Marino, California, in 1994.

“It is sickening that Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass continue to protect violent criminal illegal aliens at the expense of the safety of American citizens and communities. This cold-blooded killer is who the rioters are trying to protect over U.S. citizens,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “The brave men and women of ICE put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent criminals like this and protect the lives of American citizens.”

Phan, a gang member, murdered Buan and Hang on June 5, 1994, after he and eight gang associates opened fire at a high school graduation party — killing the two teenage boys and injuring 30 others.

After the shooting, about 120 law enforcement officers launched a manhunt to find and arrest Phan and his gang associates.

On June 7, Phan was arrested by ICE agents in Los Angeles. Along with Phan, ICE agents have also arrested illegal aliens convicted and charged with sex crimes, murder, domestic violence, robbery, burglary, and drug possession.

