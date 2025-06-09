Report: George Soros-Funded PAC to Launch ‘Blue Texas’ Effort After Democrats Fail to Flip the State

Democrats are reportedly gearing up to try and flip Texas blue with help from leftist billionaire and mega-donor George Soros.

The group known as Texas Majority PAC is set to launch its “Blue Texas” initiative on Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The newspaper said the Texas Democrat Party and other county parties will join the effort that will culminate in the midterm elections next year.

Soros has tried but failed in the past to turn Texas blue by throwing millions of dollars into the effort. The WSJ article said he recently donated $1 million to the Texas Majority PAC:

Texas has been a Republican stronghold for decades, providing the GOP with its largest batch of electoral votes and supporting President Trump in each of the past three presidential elections. The growth in the state’s Hispanic population during the past two decades has raised hopes among Democrats, but those demographic shifts have done little to change the balance of power. Earlier organizing efforts by Democrats, such as through a group called Battleground Texas, have failed to yield significant results. Democrats haven’t won a statewide election since 1994, and Trump generated his largest margin of victory in Texas last year, defeating former Vice President Kamala Harris by nearly 14 percentage points. Republicans have won every presidential election in Texas since 1980, and the last Democratic U.S. senator to win an election in the state was Lloyd Bentsen in 1988.

The Texas Majority PAC was trying to turn the state blue in 2024 as other leftist groups were interested in doing the same thing with the help of mass immigration, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“In Texas, the state’s foreign-born population is vital for Democrats,” the outlet said. It is also important to note that some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) partly funded by Soros convinced Democrats to adopt a platform that sought to decriminalize illegal immigration, Breitbart News reported in April.

“The Soros network’s influence over the Democrat Party is widespread, most recently taking shape via various lawsuits so that the nation’s far-Left can fight President Donald Trump in the courts rather than Congress,” the article read.

In 2020, Texas Democrats had to regroup after they failed to make gains despite believing they would flip the state blue during the presidential election that year, according to Breitbart News.