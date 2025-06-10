The House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that would prohibit illegal aliens from being able to vote in elections in Washington, D.C., overturning a 2022 law.

In a 266-148 vote, the House passed H.R. 84, which would “prohibit individuals who are not citizens of the United States” from voting in elections in the nation’s capital, and would repeal the Local Resident Voting Right Amendment Act of 2022.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX).

“It’s common sense,” Pfluger wrote in a post on X. “Only American citizens should be able to vote in U.S. elections!”

In a 235-178 vote, the House of Representatives also voted to pass a bill that would “restore collective bargaining rights and a statute of limitations” for police officers in Washington, D.C. who are “involved in disciplinary cases,” NBC News reported.

Per the outlet, on Thursday, the House of Representatives “is expected” to pass a bill that would “require the Washington government to comply with requests” from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding sharing information and detaining illegal aliens:

Then, on Thursday, the House is expected to pass a third bill, the District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act, which would require the Washington government to comply with requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security to share information and detain undocumented immigrants. Under current Washington law, local authorities do not work with federal immigration officials unless they have judicial warrants.

In October 2022, the Washington, D.C. City Council voted to pass a bill allowing illegal aliens, and “green-card holders,” to vote in D.C. elections beginning in 2024, WTOP reported at the time.