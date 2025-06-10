Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Kelly Loeffler on Monday called on Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) to request a disaster declaration with the agency so the SBA can provide emergency assistance to small businesses harmed by the riots across Los Angeles.

“We’re giving Gavin Newsom the opportunity to stop siding with criminal illegal aliens and start siding with law-abiding Americans – many of whom have lost everything to the violent and destructive riots across Los Angeles,” Loeffler said in a written statement.

WATCH — “F*ck ICE”: Leftist Protesters Flood Los Angeles as National Guard Defends ICE Detention Center:

“The migrant mob has looted stores, destroyed storefronts, and committed criminal acts of vandalism against our small businesses. Although local leaders are allowing Los Angeles to burn, federal partners are ready to help American citizens rebuild – and we will do so, as soon as the Governor answers their call for help,” she continued.

If Newsom were to request an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Declaration, it would allow the SBA to provide immediate help to those harmed by looting and rioting across the city.

A source familiar with the situation told Breitbart News that Los Angeles County has not requested any aid and that an SBA disaster declaration may not be coming in the immediate future.

Loeffler also recently announced that the SBA would relocate its regional office out of Los Angeles because of the city’s refusal to cooperate with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

“Los Angeles is openly refusing to cooperate with ICE — siding with illegal aliens over American citizens and small businesses. Therefore, effective immediately, @SBAgov will begin relocating its Regional Office out of L.A. If a city won’t protect its people, we won’t stay,” she wrote.

The SBA press office wrote, “The SBA has provided the state of California with all relevant information needed to request an EIDL Declaration — which will allow small businesses in Los Angeles to apply for low-interest, long-term loans of up to $2 million to help them rebuild following the catastrophic violence of this weekend.”