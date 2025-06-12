America First Leaders Warn Trump That Greenlighting Israeli Strike on Iran Would Fracture His Political Coalition

Leaders of the America First movement warned President Donald Trump that allowing Israel to strike Iran would fracture his political coalition and drag the United States into another protracted conflict in the Middle East.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff has privately warned Senate Republican leadership that Iran could unleash a “mass casualty” event if Israel were to bomb their nuclear facilities, according to a report from Axios.

Witkoff further warned that Iran’s retaliation against Israel could overwhelm Israeli defenses and cause heavy damage across Israel. American intelligence estimates Iran has 2,000 ballistic missiles.

Amid the outbreak of war between the two countries, Witkoff is preparing a sixth round of talks with Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that Iran will not agree to stop enriching uranium, which appears to be a redline for the country.

As the United States and Iran negotiate a potential deal, it appears that two-thirds of Republicans overwhelmingly approve of Trump’s efforts to strike a deal to limit Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump on Thursday said he is trying to talk Israeli leader Bibi Netanyahu out of a strike on Iran.

“Look, I want to have an agreement with Iran. We’re fairly close to an agreement. … As long as I think there is an agreement, I don’t want them going in,” Trump said

Many America First leaders have warned that allowing Israel to strike Iran would fracture the MAGA coalition.

Sean Davis, a cofounder of the Federalist, wrote:

When America is strong internally — its borders are protected, its economy and currency are strong, its rule of law is respected, its culture is healthy, and its people are happy and united — then it might be in a position to look outward. We are not in that position at all right now. The country is divided, a domestic fifth column is trying to blow up the nation’s foundations, our courts and laws are being corrupted by seditious lawyers, our debt is skyrocketing, out economy is vulnerable and far too dependent on hostile nations like China, and our culture has been wrecked by decades of unchecked illegal immigration. These are the problems Donald Trump was elected in a landslide to address. He wasn’t elected to help neocons start yet another disastrous war in the Middle East.

Saagar Enjeti, the host of the of the show Breaking Points and a former Daily Caller reporter, said, “The narrative of an independent Israeli strike is bunk then. This would be a US sanctioned operation and we must stand against it.”

Jack Posobiec asked rhetorically, “Question of the Day: What do you think a new Middle East conflict with Iran would do to summer gas prices?”

J.P. Morgan said an attack on Iran could send oil prices to as high as $120 per barrel, or perhaps around $6 per gallon of gas.

Mollie Hemingway, the editor-in-chief of the Federalist, wrote, “A huge part of Trump’s support with the American people has been due to his leadership in providing real national security (and peace) by rejecting the failed approach of the uniparty in Washington that is advocating for massive escalation against Iran.”

She added, “It would cost him real polling support that would be permanent. It would make everything the White House is trying to accomplish that much harder and would be a powerful gift to his political enemies who still seek to destroy him and the movement he leads.”

Matt Walsh remarked, “Iran does not pose any credible threat to the United States. We do not need to get involved in yet another war in the Middle East for reasons that have nothing to do with defending our own nation.”