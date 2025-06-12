California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) says President Donald Trump “and his shock troops are out of control” after Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) was removed from a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press conference on Thursday and handcuffed after shouting at Secretary Kristi Noem.

During the press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday, Padilla interrupted Noem and began shouting, prompting agents to remove him from the room, ultimately forcing him to the ground before handcuffing him.

In response, Newsom likened Trump to a dictator while Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called for an investigation into the agents who removed and handcuffed Padilla.

“Senator Alex Padilla is one of the most decent people I know,” Newsom wrote on X. “This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he wants “immediate answers to what the hell went on, “while Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) called the incident “abhorrent and outrageous.”

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris called Padilla’s removal and handcuffing a “stunning abuse of power.”

“United States Senator Alex Padilla was representing the millions of Californians who are demanding answers to this Administration’s actions in Southern California,” Harris wrote on X. “This is a shameful and stunning abuse of power.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.