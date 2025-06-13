200 Marines Deployed to Guard Federal Building in L.A. Ahead of ‘No Kings’ Protests

Two hundred Marines have been deployed to protect the Wilshire Federal Building ahead of Saturday’s “No Kings” protest, a nationwide event bankrolled by big Democrat donors in the midst of the L.A. riots.

Left-wing activists opposed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) rioted on Friday, and President Donald Trump federalized the California National Guard on Saturday. The Department of Defense began preparing the U.S. Marines at bases nearby to participate in quelling the riots, if necessary.

The Pasadena Star-News reported: