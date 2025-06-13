200 Marines Deployed to Guard Federal Building in L.A. Ahead of ‘No Kings’ Protests

Two hundred Marines have been deployed to protect the Wilshire Federal Building ahead of Saturday’s “No Kings” protest, a nationwide event bankrolled by big Democrat donors in the midst of the L.A. riots.
Left-wing activists opposed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) rioted on Friday, and President Donald Trump federalized the California National Guard on Saturday. The Department of Defense began preparing the U.S. Marines at bases nearby to participate in quelling the riots, if necessary.
The Pasadena Star-News reported:
At noon on Friday, 200 infantry Marines from Marine Corps Ground Air Station Twentynine Palms will take over the role of protecting the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles, assuming the mission from Army National Guard soldiers who have been on the property this week, said Major Gen. Scott Sherman, the commander of Task Force 51.
…
The Task Force has amassed 4,700 personnel — mostly National Guard — in response to the protests that have broken out in the Los Angeles area over immigration enforcement starting on June 6. The National Guard soldiers will be moved to protect federal law enforcement, Sherman said, adding they will not be doing the enforcement, but will focus on protecting the federal personnel.
…
On June 8, at the direction of the president, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered the mobilization and deployment of 2,000 California National Guard soldiers from the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Later, Hegseth ordered the mobilization of an additional 2,000 National Guard members. On June 9, an extra force of 700 Marines from Twentynine Palms were readied.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.