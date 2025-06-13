Congressional Hispanic Caucus Demands Investigation into Sen. Alex Padilla’s ‘Attackers’ and Call for Kristi Noem to Resign

The left-wing Congressional Hispanic Caucus is demanding an investigation into law enforcement officers who removed and handcuffed Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) from a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press conference after he became disruptive. The caucus is also demanding DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s resignation.

“Sen. Alex Padilla was shoved, tackled, handcuffed, and detained while attempting to fulfill his constitutional duties,” Caucus chairman Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) said in a statement:

That in itself would be a scandal, but the assailants were staff working for Kristi Noem, the secretary of Homeland Security. This escalation is dangerous and unacceptable. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus stands with our brother, Alex Padilla, a leader who represents all Californians. We demand a full investigation into Padilla’s attackers and call for Secretary Noem’s resignation — it is painfully clear she is not fit to helm this critical agency. [Emphasis added]

During a DHS press conference on Thursday, while Noem was speaking, Padilla began shouting and lunging at her, according to eyewitnesses. Security detail at the press conference seemingly were unaware that Padilla was a Senator because Noem says he did not identify himself.

“This man burst into the room, started lunging towards the podium, interrupting me and elevating his voice, and was stopped, did not identify himself, and was removed from the room,” Noem said during a post-press conference interview. “So as soon as he identified himself, appropriate actions were taken.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Deputy Director Dan Bongino said law enforcement acted appropriately because Padilla did not have a security pin and resisted officers.

“With regard to the incident in LA this afternoon, the Senator in question was not wearing a security pin and physically resisted law enforcement when confronted,” Bongino wrote on X. “Our FBI personnel acted completely appropriately while assisting Secret Service and we are grateful for their professionalism and service.”

