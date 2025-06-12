Noem: Padilla Removed Over Shouting, Lunging — This Was ‘Political Theater’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) did not identify himself when he interrupted her press conference, shouting and lunging forward, so security removed him.

Noem said, “This man burst into the room, started lunging towards the podium, interrupting me and elevating his voice and was stopped, did not identify himself and was removed from the room. So as soon as he identified himself, appropriate actions were taken.”

She continued, “If he would have requested a meeting, I would have loved to have sat down and had a conversation with him. Coming into a press conference like this is political theater. It’s wrong, and it does a disservice to this country and the people who live here.”

Noem added, “This man burst into a room, started advancing towards the podium, interrupting an opening statement, elevating his voice, shouting questions. People tried to stop him from interrupting the press conference. He refused and continued to lunge towards the podium. And that is when he was removed from the room. So the way that he acted was completely inappropriate. It wasn’t becoming of a U.S. Senator or a public official.”

