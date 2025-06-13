Iran Fires Back; IDF Radio: 150 Missiles, Few Impacts; 7 Injured

Iran struck back Friday night after Israel’s massive attack earlier in the day, firing a barrage of ballistic missiles. Most were intercepted by Israel’s air defenses, but a few were seen making impact in Tel Aviv.

In one video published on social media, onlookers can be seen watching Israel’s intercepted strike the incoming missiles, before one missile is seen making impact amid skyscrapers in downtown Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Army Radio reported shortly after 10:00 p.m. that Iran had fired about 150 missiles, not all of which made it to Israel. Dozens were intercepted, and there were several direct impacts in central Israel.

Seven people were reported to have been injured, most lightly; one person was reported to have moderate injuries.

A second wave of missiles followed, targeting northern Israel and southern Israel. No injuries were reported.

Army Radio reported that a total of ten missiles had fallen onto Israeli territory between the two attack waves.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published a map of locations where air raid sirens had been triggered, and noted that while Israel had targeted Iranian military sites, the Iranian regime was targeting Israeli civilians.

As of 10:09 p.m., Iran claimed that a third wave of missiles had been launched toward Israel.

Israelis, who had been warned about the first two waves, were told by the Home Front Command that they were allowed to leave their bomb shelters, but advised to stay nearby, lest another attack emerge overnight.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.