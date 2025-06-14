LAPD Orders Protesters to Disperse as Chaos Unfolds

The Los Angeles Police Department instructed protesters to disperse as chaos began to unfold in the aftermath of people gathering for “No Kings” protests.

NBC Los Angeles reported that “more than 200,000 people” had peacefully marched in downtown Los Angeles for the “No Kings” protests that were held all across the United States in contrast to President Donald Trump’s celebrations for the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary.

Per the outlet, LAPD “issued a dispersal order” as several “protesters began throwing objects.”

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a dispersal order in parts of downtown Los Angeles, especially around the Hall of Justice building on Spring and Temple Streets, as some protesters began throwing objects at officers at around 4 p.m.

In a post on X, the LAPD Central Division wrote that “Commercial Grade fireworks” were being “launched at officers” at Broadway and 3rd St.

In another post from the LAPD Central Division it was revealed that officers were “requesting assistance due to agitators in the crowd throwing objects.”

KTLA5 reported that the dispersal order issued by LAPD officers was for “Alameda Street between Aliso and Temple, and Los Angeles Street between Aliso and Temple.”

Officers were reported to have used tear gas and flashbangs, according to the outlet.

Breitbart News reported that an anti-ICE protester involved in the LA riots this past week claimed that one of his testicles was “shattered” and the other was bruised after police officers shot him with a rubber bullet.

The man, 33-year-old Martin Santoyo, expressed that it “sucks to sit down.”