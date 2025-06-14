Anti-ICE Activist’s Testicle ‘Shattered’ by Rubber Bullet Fired by Police in L.A.

A activist opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says that one of his testicles was “shattered” and the other one bruised when he was shot by police with a rubber bullet during a riot in L.A.

Los Angeles news outlet KTLA reported:

A man who was out protesting against ICE raids in downtown Los Angeles this week spoke with KTLA after an officer’s close-range shot to his groin with a rubber bullet severely bruised one of his testicles… and “shattered” the other. “It sucks to sit down,” the 33-year-old demonstrator, Martin Santoyo, said to start off the interview. Santoyo, who is now home from the hospital but still in recovery and can’t walk, said the incident happened on Monday in the area of Temple Street, just after he got off his bicycle within the crowd of protesters and law enforcement. He noted that before this happened, he did not hear any officers declaring an “unlawful gathering.”

Riots continued Saturday, with participants attacking police officers on the day of left-wing “No Kings” protests against Trump:

The Trump administration has federalized the California National Guard to assist police, and has also mobilized hundreds of U.S. Marines to protect federal property in L.A.

Note: the officer in the photo is not necessarily the officer who fired the rubber bullet in question. Photo: file