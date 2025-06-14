Tim Walz, failed Democrat vice presidential candidate and leftist governor of Minnesota, recently speculated that communist China might hold “moral authority” when it comes to the conflict between Israel and Iran that erupted on Friday.

Walz, who was former Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) choice for running mate in 2024, was speaking during an event hosted by the Center for American Progress when he made the comments, Fox News reported on Friday.

Asked about the strikes, he replied, “Iran has to retaliate, in their mind,” adding that the “Middle East is back on fire in a way that has now expanded.”

Walz continued:

Now who is the voice in the world that can negotiate some type of agreement in this? Who holds the moral authority? Who holds the ability to do that? Because we are not seen as a neutral actor, and we maybe never were. I don’t want to tell anybody that. I think there’s a lot of people that say, ‘You always lean one way in this.’ But I think there was at least an attempt to be somewhat of the arbitrator in this. We saw President Carter do it with Begin and Sadat. We’ve had certain wins along the way that were actually mutually beneficial both ways. Now I ask who that is. And, I mean, consistently over and over again we’re gonna have to face the reality, it might be the Chinese.

His comments came after Israel launched strikes against Iran’s military and nuclear sites on Thursday, which prompted Iran to retaliate by launching missiles at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, per Breitbart News.

Iran’s “supreme leader” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has since vowed there would be a “bitter and painful” end for Israel after an overnight attack on Friday which left several high-ranking members of the Iranian military dead, the outlet reported:

The Israeli government confirmed airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, senior Iranian military leaders, and other military targets early on Friday, explaining in statements that Jerusalem had intelligence suggesting that Iran was nearing the construction of a nuclear weapon and presented too great a threat to the continued existence of Israel to allow the country not to act. Reports indicated that Israel hit 100 targets with its warplanes. Prior to the attack, reports revealed that the Israeli Mossad infiltrated the Iranian military and destroyed much of Iran’s defensive infrastructure.

It is important to note that Walz has been linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In August, Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer revealed Walz had connections to “secret police stations that the Chinese have here in the United States,” according to the outlet.

In September, Breitbart News reported that Walz, who is a former educator, “spent a year teaching in China in 1989 and visited the country many times afterwards while leading field trips to the country. House Republicans have been questioning his ties to the CCP since Kamala Harris tapped him as her VP pick.”

Walz also reportedly had a secret relationship with a CCP official’s daughter, per Breitbart News.