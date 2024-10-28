Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) reportedly had a “secret fling” with the daughter of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official, according to a recent report.

Jenna Wang, the daughter of Bin Hui, who had been “an important CCP official” and served as the chairman of a labor union, told the Daily Mail that the two of them carried out a secret relationship where they were not allowed to “touch or kiss in public.”

Wang added that although she “wanted to marry him and start a family” with Walz, the vice-presidential running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, their relationship eventually took a turn for the worse after he allegedly accused her of being “more interested” in wanting a United States passport than having a marriage.

She explained to the outlet that Walz had “lied about Tiananmen Square” and “other things,” noting that a “man like this does not appear to have the character and integrity to do one of the most important jobs.”

“We were deeply in love and I wanted to marry him and start a family,” Wang told the outlet. “When it didn’t happen, I felt very unhappy and sad. Tim’s behavior was very selfish.”

The two of them reportedly met while Walz had been in Foshan, China, where Wang was working as a “highly educated English language teacher at the nearby No. 8 Middle School.” During this time, Walz reportedly informed her that she was beautiful while she had been “attending one of his lectures,” according to the outlet.

It was several months after he arrived in Foshan that Walz is said to have fallen head over heels for Wang, a pretty, highly educated English language teacher at the nearby No. 8 Middle School. She was attending one of his lectures to brush up on her pronunciation when the then-25-year-old Walz slipped her headphones aside and whispered into her ear: ‘You are very beautiful.’ ‘Tim was very handsome. I loved his eyes and his big mouth. We talked afterwards and he was very complimentary about my English,’ Wang told DailyMail.com

Wang explained that Walz later returned to the U.S. over the summer, and then when he returned to “China in 1992,” she left her teaching job with the belief that “she was about to embark on a new life.” However, after his return to China, their relationship reportedly went downhill.

Their relationship soon began to sour, however, when Walz made clumsy, romantic gestures in public, on one occasion trying to feed Wang a slice of pear as they embarked on a ten-day tour of South China. ‘People were staring at us. I tried to reject it because I was very afraid. Teachers were supposed to set an example,’ she said.

Wang explained to the outlet that after one instance on a train ride where “Walz insisted that Wang sleep in his cabin,” Walz suggested that “Wang was more interested in” getting a passport, leading to Wang leaving their hotel and going back home to help her mother.

As Breitbart News’s Frances Martel reported, the Minnesota governor has faced criticism over a “report that surfaced,” regarding claims that Walz had made in 2014 about him being “present in Hong Kong” during the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. The report found that Walz had actually been in Nebraska, and did not go to China until August of that year.

When asked about his comments made during a recent debate, Walz stated that he was “a knucklehead at times.”

CNN also reported that in 2009, Walz claimed that he had been in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre.