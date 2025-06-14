WATCH: Trump Swears in Soldiers During Parade Celebrating Army’s 250th Birthday

WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump swore in new soldiers and soldiers who were reenlisting during the parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Army on Saturday night.

Trump swore in the troops around two hours into the parade, which paid homage to soldiers who fought throughout America’s history.

“Congratulations! Welcome to the United States Army, and have a great life. Thank you very much. Have a great life!” Trump said after swearing in the troops.

Trump spoke moments after the swearing-in ceremony and lauded the Army as “the greatest, fiercest, and bravest fighting force ever to stride the face of this earth.”

He added that “the army keeps us free, you make us strong, and tonight, you have made all Americans very proud. They’re watching from all over the world, actually–made them all very proud.”

Trump emphasized toward the end of his remarks that the United States soldier “will be there” when duty calls.

“Tonight, we affirm with unwavering certainty that in the years ahead and in every generation hence, whenever duty calls and whatever danger comes, the American soldier will be there,” he said.

“No matter the risk, no matter the obstacles, our warriors will charge into battle. They will plunge into the crucible of fire, and they will seize the crown of victory, because the United States of America will always have the grace of Almighty God and the iron will of the United States Army,” he added.

There was a strong sense of patriotism on the National Mall for the Army’s 250th birthday, which coincides with Trump’s 79th birthday.

Before the festivities were underway, parade-goers said the Pledge of Allegiance in front of a massive American Flag at the base of the Washington Monument.

After the pledge, the group folded the American Flag together in a sign of patriotism, teamwork, and unity.