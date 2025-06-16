Most Americans say Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien deported to El Salvador who has since been extradited back to the United States to face human smuggling charges, is “likely a[n] MS-13 gang member,” a new poll reveals. Democrats have spent months advocating on Abrego Garcia’s behalf.

The latest Harvard/Harris poll shows that 62 percent of Americans say Abrego Garcia is “likely a[n] MS-13 gang member” — an accusation against him first made years ago by Maryland police who arrested him alongside other gang members.

Meanwhile, just 38 percent of Americans say Abrego Garcia is “someone who should have been defended” against the Trump administration initially deporting him to his native El Salvador.

Almost 8 in 10 Republicans believe Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 gang member, as well as 63 percent of swing voters and, shockingly, 43 percent of Democrats.

When the Trump administration deported Abrego Garcia on a flight to El Salvador months ago, Democrats and the corporate media jumped to the illegal alien’s defense, describing him as a loving father and husband residing in Maryland.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) infamously traveled to El Salvador to meet with Abrego Garcia and demand his release from a prison there. Reps. Maxine Dexter (D-OR), Robert Garcia (D-CA), Maxwell Frost (D-FL), and Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) also traveled to El Salvador to advocate for Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S.

Since then, Abrego Garcia has been indicted on human smuggling charges out of Tennessee and has been extradited back to the U.S. to face those charges. Aside from being a member of MS-13, Abrego Garcia has also been accused of abusing his wife and women he allegedly smuggled into the United States interior.

