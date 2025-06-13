Kilmar Abrego Garcia Pleads Not Guilty to Human Smuggling Charges

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal alien from El Salvador who has become the poster child of the open borders movement, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he once made six figures smuggling illegal aliens into the United States via the southern border.

On Friday, in a Nashville, Tennessee courtroom, Abrego Garcia pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he was involved in a massive human smuggling ring.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) had extradited Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. after the Trump administration deported him to El Salvador to face the human smuggling charges.

This month, prosecutors released a 10-page indictment against Abrego Garcia, accusing him of being deeply involved in gang violence, abuse of women he was smuggling, human smuggling, and weapons trafficking.

Abrego Garcia had become the face of the open borders movement after the Trump administration deported him to El Salvador, based on prior law enforcement information that he is an MS-13 gang member, and Democrats subsequently took up his cause — demanding he be returned to live freely in the U.S., even traveling to El Salvador to advocate for him.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who famously traveled to El Salvador to meet with Abrego Garcia, has begun distancing himself from the illegal alien, claiming that his case “has never been about the man” but rather due process.

