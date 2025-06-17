Israel: 60 Jets over Iran, Wiping Out Missile Batteries

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) said Tuesday evening that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) had 60 fighter jets over western Iran, wiping out dozens of ballistic missile batteries to end the Iranian threat to Israeli civilians.

The Times of Israel reported: “IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin says 60 Israeli Air Force jets set out for an ‘extensive wave of strikes in the heart of Iran,’ a few hours ago, targeting ballistic missile launchers aimed at Israel.

In a video, Defrin said that Iran had been “pushed back into central Iran” and was firing missiles from “the area of Isfahan.”

“We are aiming at military targets,” Defrin added. “They are attacking civilian homes.”

Israel has complete freedom of operation above the skies of Iran — an achievement that President Donald Trump claimed for himself, though few Israelis were complaining about who received the credit.

What was more important to Israelis was Trump’s demand on Tuesday for Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” — a demand not heard from a Western power since World War II.

Trump was reported to be in the Situation Room in the White House as the U.S. moved military assets into place and considered options for engagement. Thus far, the U.S. has stayed out of the war, at least in a direct sense.

