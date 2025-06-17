Israel Overcomes Political Divisions; Unites Behind Netanyahu in Iran War

We went to war for the only reason that justifies war – we had no choice. A nuclear Iran would have been an existential threat to the State of Israel. Iran cannot be a nuclear state. Not now. Not ever.

Just one week ago, Netanyahu’s coalition was in danger of falling apart over the issue of ultra-Orthodox soldiers being drafted into the military. (U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee mediated an end to that crisis.)

There was a similar moment of unity last September, after Israel launched a successful “pager” attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon that led to the rapid disintegration of the terror organization’s command structure.

In previous years, Netanyahu’s opponents alternated between saying he was not doing enough for peace, and saying that he lacked the courage to go to war. On the latter point, at least, the historical verdict is now clear.

