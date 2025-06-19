Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) has claimed that a man with a Palestinian flag and a message that said, “Death to Israel” tried running him off the road.

Miller issued his claim in a video released to social media on Thursday.

“Let’s make some thing abundant in the clear to anyone who needs to see this, which apparently is a lot of people. If you have an issue with the legislator, your city, councilman, your mayor, anyone like that, the appropriate thing to do is to reach out to them for a phone call to set up a meeting at one of our district offices,” began Miller. “What is not OK is to assault anyone, whether you’re a member of Congress or anybody else within our district while you are driving to work.”

Miller went on to say that an “unhinged, deranged man” pulled up alongside him while he was driving, honking his horn to run him off the road “when he couldn’t get my attention to show me a Palestinian flag, not to mention ‘death to Israel,’ death to me and my family,” he said. “Thank God my daughter was not in my vehicle, or anybody else at the time.”

Miller claimed to have identified the man. He concluded:

You have an issue, take it to our office. Do you want to rump me off the road, that’s a different story. We know who you are, young man. and the police are going to be paying you a visit and I hope what you did this morning is worth it to you and anyone else who plans on doing this to anybody within our district, state or country.

Miller shared the video on X, telling people that the “deranged hatred in this country has gotten out of control.”

“Today I was run off the road in Rocky River, and the life of me and my family was threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off,” he wrote. “I have filed a police report with Capitol Police and the local police department. We know who this person is and he will face justice. As a Marine, a proud Jewish American and a staunch defender of Israel, I will not hide in the face of this blatant antisemitic violence.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.