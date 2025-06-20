Trump Says Harvard Deal in the Works: ‘Mindbogglingly Historic’

President Donald Trump hinted Thursday at a major agreement in the works with Harvard University, calling it “very good for our country.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said his team has been “working closely with Harvard” to address “largescale improprieties,” though he did not specify what those were. He praised the university’s conduct during negotiations, saying it had “acted extremely appropriately” and appeared “committed to doing what is right.”

“We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so,” Trump wrote. “If a Settlement is made on the basis that is currently being discussed, it will be ‘mindbogglingly’ HISTORIC.”

The president’s remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of Harvard and other elite institutions, including criticism over antisemitism on campus, ties to foreign donors, and the role of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies in hiring and admissions.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump concluded.