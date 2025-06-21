CAIR Condemns Trump’s Strike on Iran Nuclear Sites: ‘Illegal and Unjustified’

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to attack Iran’s nuclear sites on Saturday night, calling it an “illegal and unjustified act of war” against the regime.

CAIR executive director Nihad Awad — who praised the October 7, 2023, terror attacks against Israel — said:

We condemn President Trump’s illegal and unjustified act of war against Iran, which prioritizes the wishes of Benjamin Netanyahu over the American people and threatens to drag our nation into a wider war in the region. This attack, carried out under pressure from the out-of-control Israeli government, took place despite the longstanding conclusion by our nation’s intelligence community that Iran was not seeking nuclear weapons. Just as President Bush started a disastrous war in Iraq pushed by war hawks, neoconservatives, and Israeli leaders like Netanyahu, President Trump has attacked Iran based on the same type of false information put forward by those who consistently seek to drag our nation into unnecessary and catastrophic wars. The extremist government of indicted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu was desperate to make our nation even more complicit than it already is with its genocide in Gaza and its multiple attacks on nations in the region. President Trump seems to have fallen into Israel’s trap quite easily. We must not engage in any further action against Iran and should end our government’s support for a rogue nation that seeks to dominate the region through a seemingly unending campaign of death, starvation, ethnic cleansing, and destruction.”

CAIR has a history of rhetorical support for terrorist attacks against the U.S., as Breitbart news has noted:

In 2007-8, CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the terror financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. That case, in turn, led the FBI to discontinue its work with the organization. In 2009, a federal judge ruled that the government “produced ample evidence to establish” the ties of CAIR with Hamas, the Palestinian terror organization. The United Arab Emirates labeled CAIR a terrorist organization in 2014 (a decision that the Obama administration opposed).

Democrats are close to CAIR and work often with the organization, which purports to represent Muslims.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Jamal Khashoggi’s Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN):

“Trump’s unprovoked and unauthorized attacks on Iran not only violate international law but the U.S. Constitution, which grants only Congress the right to declare war,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, DAWN’s Executive Director. “Trump has recklessly launched a war that harms American interests in service of Israeli demands, and broken his promise to the American people to put America first.” “President Trump’s actions will most likely lead to retaliation from Iran that puts American troops and citizens across the Middle East in harm’s way,” said Raed Jarrar, DAWN’s Advocacy Director. “Congress should immediately pass a War Powers Resolution to prohibit further U.S. military involvement, even in the event of retaliation. We need de-escalation, not more bombs.” “Trump has completely folded to Netanyahu, dragging the U.S. into a war that undermines American interests,” said Michael Schaeffer Omer-Man, Israel-Palestine Director at DAWN. “The UN General Assembly should immediately pass a ‘Uniting for Peace’ resolution to hold both Israel and the U.S. accountable and demand an end to this regime-change campaign.”

As Breitbart News had noted, DAWN pushed the Biden administration to impose sanctions on Israelis. These sanctions, whose constitutionality was challenged in court, were later canceled by the Trump administration.

