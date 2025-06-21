L.A. Dodgers Pledge $1M to Immigrant Families After Democrat, Media Backlash Over ICE Cooperation Rumors

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced via X on Friday, “In partnership with the City of Los Angeles, the Dodgers have committed $1 million toward direct financial assistance for families of immigrants impacted by recent events in the region. Additional community efforts to be announced in the coming days.”

Los Angeles Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement, “What’s happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people, and we have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected. We believe that by committing resources and taking action, we will continue to support and uplift the communities of Greater Los Angeles.”

Mayor Karen Bass weighed in, saying, “I want to thank the Dodgers for leading with this action to support the immigrant community of Los Angeles. These last weeks have sent shockwaves of fear rippling through every neighborhood and have had a direct impact on our economy. My message to all Angelenos is clear: We will stick together during this time and we will not turn our backs on one another — that’s what makes this the greatest city in the world.”

The announcement follows a wave of controversy after claims from local Democrats and media figures that the team had cooperated with federal immigration enforcement. The Dodgers denied the accusation, saying they refused ICE access to the parking lots. Both ICE and the Department of Homeland Security later clarified that the stadium had no role in the operation, with DHS noting that CBP vehicles were only briefly in the parking lot. The $1 million pledge appears to be an attempt to distance the franchise from the politically charged incident.