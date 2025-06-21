Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released a statement on Saturday after U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, praising the move as making “America safer, in addition to the Israelis, and the world more broadly.”

“As President Trump has said over and over again – as have I – Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Why? A nuclear-armed Iran would without doubt spark a nuclear arms race that would take off around the world. This is a direct threat to American national security if left unchecked,” he said.

Risch also noted that “this is Israel’s war, not our war,” and asserted that the action “is not the start of a forever war.”

“This war is Israel’s war not our war, but Israel is one of our strongest allies and is disarming Iran for the good of the world. I’ve also always said that Israel would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. For Israel this is existential. The Iranians literally want to wipe Israel and all Jews off the face of the earth. This strike will put an end to those ambitions,” he continued. “President Trump took decisive action today to assist the Israelis in their efforts to stop the Iranian nuclear program. Only American weapons could do what has been done. This has made America safer, in addition to the Israelis, and the world more broadly.”

“This is not the start of a forever war. There will not be American boots on the ground in Iran. This was a precise, limited strike, which was necessary and by all accounts was very successful. As President Trump has stated, now is the time for peace,” he said.

President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday evening that the United States had just completed a “very successful attack on” three nuclear sites in Iran, such as Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

The White House said Preident Trump will address the nation at 10 p.m. EDT