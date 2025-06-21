Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) threw his support behind President Donald Trump after the U.S. completed strikes on Iran nuclear sites on Saturday.

“The regime in Iran, which has committed itself to bringing ‘death to America’ and wiping Israel off the map, has rejected all diplomatic pathways to peace,” Thune said in a statement posted to X.

“The mullahs’ misguided pursuit of nuclear weapons must be stopped. As we take action tonight to ensure a nuclear weapon remains out of reach for Iran, I stand with President Trump and pray for the American troops and personnel in harm’s way,” he continued.

President Trump revealed on Saturday evening that the United States had just completed a “very successful attack on” three nuclear sites in Iran, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. He called on Iran to seek peace.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114724035571020048

As Breitbart’s Joel Pollak reported the White House said on Thursday that Trump had decided to give Iran another two weeks to negotiate, in which time he expected Iran to agree to give up its nuclear enrichment program in exchange for an end to the war. He wrote:

The U.S. had not been directly involved in Israel’s war effort until Saturday, but had sold arms to Israel, had likely shared intelligence with Israel, and had moved strategic naval and air assets closer to the Middle East. Iran’s response had been defiant, refusing to discuss the future of its nuclear program while under attack.

The White House said President Trump will address the nation at 10 p.m. EDT.