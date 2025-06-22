GOP Rep. Luna Slams U.N. After China Scolds U.S.: ‘We Do Not Answer to You or Your Charter’

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna blasted the United Nations and Beijing in a pair of viral posts, accusing the global body of hypocrisy for platforming China as a moral authority while it continues its own abuses.

On Sunday, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) publicly rebuked the United Nations following remarks from Chinese officials criticizing the United States’ conduct at the U.N.

The Florida congresswoman responded by questioning America’s continued involvement in the globalist institution, highlighting Beijing’s human rights record and espionage efforts.

“NOW WOULD BE A GOOD TIME TO LEAVE THE UN!” she wrote on X. “China lecturing the US on the UN charter is really rich.”

“They commit human rights abuses and send spy balloons over the US,” she added.

She followed up with a direct message to the international body itself: “We do not answer to you or your charter @UN.”

The comments followed China’s condemnation of U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and accusations that Washington had violated the U.N. Charter.

Earlier, China publicly blamed the U.S. for escalating Iran’s nuclear crisis while defending Tehran and opposing U.N. action against its violations, deepening concerns over Beijing’s growing alignment with anti-Western regimes.

While Beijing invokes the U.N. Charter to scold the West, it continues to face global criticism for rights abuses, crackdowns, and espionage — fueling conservative calls to cut U.S. ties with a U.N. seen as siding with authoritarian regimes.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.