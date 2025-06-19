China, Seeking Relevance, Blames U.S. for Iran’s Illicit Nuclear Activities

China’s state propaganda outlet Global Times declared in a commentary on Thursday that “the U.S. bears responsibility for the Iranian nuclear issue,” exonerating its ally Iran entirely for developing an illicit nuclear program and escalating enrichment activities against United Nations standards.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has vocally supported the Iranian terror regime through the past week following the launch of “Operation Rising Lion,” a military engagement by Israel targeting some of Iran’s most powerful military leaders. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained in a national address that military action on his country’s part was necessary as Iran had amassed a large amount of fissile material that could be used to build several nuclear weapons. Iran’s leaders regularly chant “death to Israel” and threaten to commit genocide against the neighboring country.

Hours before the launch of “Operation Rising Lion,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a United Nations nuclear watchdog organization, passed a resolution condemning Iran for engaging in illicit nuclear development activities — the first time in nearly two decades that the agency took action against Iran. China was among the few countries not to vote in favor of the resolution.

The Global Times commentary condemning the United States, which has not engaged in any publicly known military action as part of “Operation Rising Lion” at press time, for allegedly triggering the current conflict followed repeatedly comments from the Chinese Foreign Minister suggesting that Beijing should play a “constructive role” in reconciling Iran and Israel. The Chinese government has sought a mediating role in the Middle East for years, escalating its angling for relevance after the October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel by Iranian proxy Hamas. None of the actors in the conflict, including Iran, have entertained China’s overtures so far, however.

The Global Times, which acts as a mouthpiece for the Communist Party, lamented that “the mere fact that the U.S. is contemplating involvement is itself a very dangerous signal” and blamed Washington squarely for the conflict. It did not identify Iran’s insistence of enriching uranium far beyond the amount required for any civilian use as a problem, nor did it condemn Iran’s years of calls for the destruction of the population of Israel.

“The U.S. bears responsibility for the Iranian nuclear issue,” the Times claimed. “If Washington had not unilaterally withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and if the agreement had been smoothly and effectively implemented, the issue very likely would not have deteriorated to its current state.”

Omitted from this declaration was the fact that President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 in response to the Iranian government repeatedly violating that agreement.

“Iran’s national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity should not be violated, and the Iranian people and their property should be protected,” the Global Times scolded. “Especially as the international community is still seeking a political resolution to the issue, any reckless use of force against Iran is unacceptable and constitutes a blatant violation of international law.”

The Chinese state outlet concluded that America needed to “adopt an objective and impartial stance” and “stop fueling the war machine.”

President Trump has repeatedly issued statements calling for peace between Iran and Israel — and specifically promoting talks as a means to exit tensions with Tehran. As recently as this Tuesday, Trump insisted that a peace deal with Iran was “achievable” and Iran “should talk” with both the United States and Israel. In contrast, the “supreme leader” of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared on Wednesday that he would “resolutely” oppose peace if it was “imposed” by foreign parties.

“The Iranian nation will firmly stand against an imposed war, just as it will resolutely resist an imposed peace,” Khamenei said. “This is a nation that will never surrender to any form of imposition.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, as it typically does, took a less strident anti-American stance in its commentary on the Iran-Israel conflict on Wednesday.

“We oppose any actions that violate the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter and infringe upon the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of other countries,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters. “Further escalation of tensions in the Middle East does not serve the interests of any party.”

Guo insisted that “countries with special influence on Israel,” without identifying America by name, must “play a positive and constructive role in de-escalating the situation and preventing the conflict from expanding.”

The Chinese Communist Party has vocally vowed prior to the escalation of military engagement in Iran to defend Iranian interests, making it a biased actor in the affair.

“The Chinese side supports Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and national dignity, steadily advancing its own economic and social development,” genocidal Chinese dictator Xi Jinping declared in October, during the annual summit of the anti-American BRICS coalition. China advocated for including Iran in BRICS and successfully got its membership passed in early 2024. Xi’s comments were part of a public meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Xi promised China was “ready to work with Iran to firmly support each other, uphold the basic norms governing international relations such as non-interference in internal affairs, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the two countries.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry officials began clamoring for a greater Chinese role in the Middle East again last week, as Israel conducted airstrikes over Tehran. Foreign Minister Wang Yi reportedly held phone calls with his Iranian and Israeli counterparts immediately after the attacks, but neither country has publicly expressed interest in Chinese involvement in the matter.

“China will continue playing a constructive role in solving the ongoing Israeli-Iranian conflict,” Guo, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, said on Monday. It is not clear what “constructive role” China was playing in the issue at that point.

