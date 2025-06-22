The Department of State issued a warning to United States citizens around the world to “exercise increased caution” after the U.S. launched airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities.

In a press release, the Department of State issued a worldwide caution security alert, noting that the ongoing “conflict” between Israel and Iran has led to “disruptions” in travel. The Department of State also warned that there was the “potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens” across the globe.

“The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East,” the security alert read. “There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution.”

During a live address to the nation on Saturday night, President Donald Trump revealed that “massive precision strikes” had been conducted as part of the effort to destroy the three nuclear sites: Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz. Trump described the strikes as a “spectacular military success.”

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success,” Trump shared. “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

In the aftermath of the strikes, Amir Saeid Iravani, the Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations, criticized the U.S. for deciding to “destroy diplomacy,” and added that Iran’s military would decide on the timing to carry out a “proportionate response,” the Associated Press (AP) reported:

Iran’s U.N. ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. “decided to destroy diplomacy,” and that the Iranian military will decide the “timing, nature and scale” of a “proportionate response.” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi flew to Moscow to coordinate with close ally Russia.

Trump has warned that if Iran retaliates against the U.S., it “will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed.”

“ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT. THANK YOU! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Prior to the strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump told reporters that “nobody” knew what he was planning to do regarding launching a “potential U.S. strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.”