Trump on Potential U.S. Strike on Iran: ‘I May Do It, I May Not Do It’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters that “nobody knows what I’m going to do” regarding a potential U.S. strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, and that he remains open to negotiations with Iran.

Trump spoke to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House Wednesday while workers installed two nearly 100-foot flag poles on the complex.

“I can’t say that,” Trump responded when a reporter asked if the United States is moving toward a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“You don’t seriously think I’m going to answer that question? ‘Will you strike the Iranian nuclear component, and what time exactly, Sir? Sir, would you strike it? Would you please inform us so we can be there and watch?'” he said, mocking the reporter.

“I mean, you don’t know that I’m going to do it. You don’t know. I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” he added.

Trump emphasized, like he has since 2011, before he even entered politics, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon under any circumstances.

He added that Iran wishes to negotiate, and that he wishes Iran had made a deal before the events that started Friday, when they ignored the deadline for his ultimatum to make a deal.

“I can tell you this, that Iran’s got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate,” he said.

“And I said, ‘Why didn’t you negotiate with me before all this death and destruction…. I said to the people, ‘Why didn’t you negotiate with me two weeks ago? You could have done fine. You would have had a country,'” he added.

When asked if it was too late for negotiations, Trump emphasized, “Nothing’s too late.”

Trump announced Tuesday, “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran” and that the administration also knows the whereabouts of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.