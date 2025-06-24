Democrats Join Republicans to Kill Impeachment Resolution Against Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday killed Rep. Al Green’s (D-TX) impeachment resolution against President Donald Trump.

The Texas Democrat filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday for not seeking authorization from Congress before bombing nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend.

The resolution alleges that Trump is a “threat to American democracy,” reading in part:

President Trump’s unilateral, unprovoked use of force without congressional authorization or notice constitutes an abuse of power when there was no imminent threat to the United States, which facilitates the devolution of American democracy into authoritarianism, with an authoritarian president who has instigated an attack on the United States Capitol, denied persons due process of the law, and called for the impeachment of federal judges who ruled against him— making Donald J. Trump a threat to American democracy.

Green pleaded for action on the House floor, asserting that the United States was “at the intersection of democracy and autocracy,” contending that Trump abused his presidential powers, “evolving American democracy into an … authoritarian government usurping congressional power to declare war.”

He repeatedly asserted that Trump is an “authoritarian” and “would be dictator” who will “continue to assume power.”

As Breitbart News has detailed, presidents on both sides of the political aisle have authorized strikes without formal approval from Congress.

However, Green’s grandstanding did not do much to move even his Democrat colleagues, as the House formally killed his impeachment resolution on Tuesday afternoon, seeing 128 Democrats joining all 216 Republicans in a final 344-79 vote.

The House’s decision to table the measure comes as some Democrats continue to salivate over the thought of impeaching Trump yet again. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) floated this as well.

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote over the weekend after the successful strikes on Iran.

“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment,” she claimed, prompting a response from Trump on Tuesday.

“Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before,” Trump began, adding, “When we examine her Test Scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified for office.”

“How dare ‘The Mouse’ tells us how to run the United States of America! We’re just now coming back from that Radical Left experiment with Sleepy Joe, Kamala, and ‘THE AUTOPEN,’ in charge. What a disaster it was!” Trump continued, suggesting that Ocasio-Cortez be required to take the same “Cognitive Test that I just completed at Walter Reed Medical Center, as part of my Physical.”

Trump ultimately challenged hysterical Democrats to go ahead and “MAKE MY DAY!” by trying to impeach him again.