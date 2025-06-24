The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is carrying out worksite enforcement operations from Louisiana to Pennsylvania — nabbing convicted criminals in the raids.

On June 17, ICE agents raided the Delta Downs Racetrack in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, arresting 84 illegal aliens, including those who have been arrested or convicted of crimes.

Among those arrested is 68-year-old Jose Ibarra of Mexico, who was previously deported from the United States and convicted of drug trafficking. Also arrested is 36-year-old Enrique Gonzalez Moreno of Mexico, who has been convicted twice for drunk driving, once for illegal cocaine possession, once for illegal re-entry, and who has been deported three times.

Rolando Cabrera, 40 years old of Mexico, was similarly arrested in the raid and has been accused of criminal conspiracy, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, sexual battery, and video voyeurism.

Perhaps most prominently, ICE agents arrested 51-year-old Mario Ortiz-Amable of Mexico, who has illegally entered the U.S. a total of 17 times and has been convicted of aggravated assault, driving without a license, failure to appear in court, possession of a controlled substance, illegal reentry, and illegal entry.

The illegal aliens arrested in the raid were taken to Lake Charles Border Patrol Station in Lake Charles, Louisiana, while an investigation into the hiring of the illegal aliens remains underway.

Meanwhile, on June 11 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, ICE agents arrested 17 illegal aliens who were illegally working construction jobs at an apartment complex that is currently being restored.

The illegal aliens arrested include 13 Venezuelans, two Mexicans, one Ecuadoran national, and one Nicaraguan national.

This location is currently under restoration, with workers provided by a subcontractor, and not occupied by any tenants.

“Our commitment to safeguarding public safety, national security, and economic stability is unwavering,” ICE’s Edward Owens said in a statement. “Inspections like these are critical in targeting illegal employment practices that undermine American workers, destabilize labor markets, and expose our critical infrastructure to exploitation.”

