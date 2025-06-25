Exclusive: Sen. Moreno to Introduce Resolution Backing Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) is set to introduce a Senate resolution on Wednesday urging the Norwegian Nobel Committee to award President Donald Trump the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

The forthcoming resolution credits Trump with bringing a swift end to Iran’s nuclear weapons program and defusing the threat of war in the Middle East, all without deploying American troops.

According to a draft text obtained by Breitbart News, the resolution draws a sharp contrast between Trump’s foreign policy and that of former President Barack Obama, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 just months into his presidency.

The resolution notes that Obama, despite receiving the Peace Prize for his supposed efforts to foster global diplomacy, went on to authorize 543 drone strikes that killed an estimated 3,797 people, including over 300 civilians. It also cites Obama’s admitted failure to plan for the aftermath of his regime change operation in Libya, which led to the deadly Benghazi attack that killed four Americans.

“Killing hundreds of civilians should disqualify someone from receiving the Nobel Peace Prize,” the resolution states, noting that there has been no attempt to revoke Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize despite his record.

By contrast, the resolution praises Trump’s restrained use of military force in 2025, specifically a precision strike on three Iranian nuclear sites that reportedly caused no casualties. That strike, according to the resolution, brought about a ceasefire between Israel and Iran 12 days after Trump took office for his second term.

“President Trump has shown the world that peace through strength is the antidote to forever wars,” the resolution states.

While the 2024 Peace Prize went to a group raising awareness about the dangers of nuclear weapons, the resolution argues Trump deserves the honor for actually dismantling a nuclear threat.

In a statement to Breitbart News, Moreno said:

President Trump just pulled off what neocons and Democrat globalists have failed to do for decades: peace in the Middle East with Iran’s nuclear arsenal decimated — all with no American boots on the ground. President Trump is delivering exactly what he promised, the era of regime change and Forever Wars abroad is over. Now it’s time for the world to recognize the obvious truth and award him the Nobel Peace Prize.

The resolution concludes with a formal call for the Nobel Committee to recognize Trump’s achievement:

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) calls on the Norwegian Nobel Committee to award President Donald John Trump the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize;

(2) urges all peace-loving nations to join in this call; and

(3) expresses its deepest appreciation to President Trump for bringing an end both to Iran’s nuclear program and hostilities related thereto in only 12 days.

It remains to be seen how much support Moreno’s resolution will receive in the Senate. But it marks the first formal effort in Congress to push for Trump’s recognition on the international stage since his return to office.