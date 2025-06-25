Some community groups in Los Angeles have called for a moratorium on evictions in the city amid the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the city.

Groups like the L.A. Tenants Union, SEIU 721 and the Coalition of Labor Union Employees joined for a press conference calling for the moratorium on Tuesday morning at Olvera Street, per ABC7:

They want the City Council to pass emergency protections for people impacted by the raids, including an eviction moratorium. The unions say renters make up more than 60% of L.A. residents and many now face the fear of deportation, and many families may not be able to cover rent if a family member was taken into ICE custody or if they have family members choosing to stay home from work out of fear. They add that the immigration raids are creating unnecessary fear, and there’s a deepening economic crisis fueled by COVID, fires and now ICE raids.

Kenia Alcocer with the L.A. Tenants Union said “many tenants will not be able to pay their rent come July 1st.”

“Why? Because this militarization of our communities, this occupation of our community, this terrorizing of our communities have closed down businesses, have taken away street vendors, have separated families – and then, people cannot pay their rent. They have barely the minimum to survive,” said Alcocer.

Daniel Yukelson, Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, said that such a moratorium would crush landlords, most of whom in Los Angeles are “mom and pop” businesses.

“Over 85% of rental property owners in the city of Los Angeles are independent moms and pops who, for the most part, are already struggling to pay their bills,” said Yukelson.

“I understand that people are very scared and rental property owners are very sympathetic to that. But, as I said, you know, property owners are very dependent on receiving timely rent payments just to make ends meet.”

