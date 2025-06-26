WASHINGTON–Border Czar Tom Homan spoke to the importance of the border security provisions in the “One Big Beautiful Bill” during an event centered around the legislation at the White House Thursday.

Trump invited Homan up to speak during his remarks in the East Room of the White House, where workers from around the country, who stand to benefit from the legislation, were in attendance and supporting the president.

Homan urged lawmakers to pass the bill due to the border security provisions in it, which include finishing Trump’s border wall and measures to help carry out at least a million deportations annually.

“Look, I think this issue with the Big Beautiful Bill should be nonpartisan…What the hell is the matter with everybody up in Congress? People are dying every day. ICE is arresting three times as many criminals that [sic] the Biden administration did,” Homan said.

He emphasized what the legislation could accomplish in terms of border security:

We got over 600,000 illegal aliens with criminal histories walking the streets of this country. We got less than 5,000 deportation officers. This should be a no brainer. The more resources we get, we get this bill passed, we got more agents on the road. We buy more beds, we get more transportation flights, more agents mean more bad guys arrested, taken off the streets of this country every single day.

Homan emphasized he is “sick of meeting Angel moms and dads” whose children were murdered by illegal aliens.

“You want to talk about family separation? They buried their children. So this, I’ve done this since 1984. I’ve worked for six different presidents. No one has had the success of the Trump administration,” Homan said.

He added that more border wall is needed to deter illegal immigration and smuggling:

We got the most secure border in the history of this nation, today. But we need more border wall. Border wall saves lives. Women and children can’t get over that wall, which means they go to a place where there’s not a wall and what’s waiting on them? The men and women of the border patrol who take care of the humanitarian needs and save their lives.

He added that fentanyl seizures should be down “100 percent,” stating:

We already got fentanyl seizures down half….We should have zero fentanyl come in this country. We need money to help secure that border at a higher level. Stop the fentanyl from coming in…Stop the sex trafficking of women and children. Stop the known, suspected terrorists coming across that border.

Homan left the stage, and Trump, with a smile, noted his border czar was “so angry” he forgot to shake his hand. Homan returned to the stage to embrace the president in a handshake.