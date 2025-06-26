Marlow: Mamdani Is ‘a True Radical’ — Endorsed by Clinton and De Blasio

Breitbart Editor in Chief Alex Marlow warned that Democrats will have to debase themselves to keep up with figures like Zohran Mamdani, whose primary showing drew praise from Bill Clinton and reassurance from Bill de Blasio amid concerns about Mamdani’s radical agenda.

Alex Marlow, Breitbart News Editor in Chief, said Wednesday on his podcast: “I did endorse Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor, and I didn’t mean it. Andrew Cuomo is the least qualified person in the world to serve as mayor.”

He added, “He’s a terrible guy. You have to understand, my endorsement was not out of any enthusiasm for Mamdani as a person. It’s my loathing of Cuomo, coupled with a bit of accelerationism. I think it could be a useful social experiment to see what would actually happen to New York if you elected the kind of guy who says, ‘We don’t need an investigation to know the NYPD is racist, anti-queer, and a major threat to public safety,’ and who also says we need to ban all guns.”

“This is a true radical. This guy is no joke,” Marlow continued. “I actually think this is a good sign for Republicans and conservatives heading into 2026 and of course 2028. Democrats are going to have to embarrass themselves to pander to their voters just to get through their primaries. We’re going to get all those clips. We’re going to get all those quotes. They will have to humiliate themselves, degrade themselves, debase themselves to win their own primaries if they want to take on Trump or whoever the Republican nominee is. And we’re going to have quote after quote, policy after policy, that we can hang around their necks in the general election. So that’s positive, and I’m way in on it.”

Former President Bill Clinton, who had endorsed Cuomo, celebrated Mamdani’s win on X:

Congratulations @ZohranKMamdani on your victory in yesterday’s primary election and a well-run campaign. I’m wishing you much success in November and beyond as you work to bring New Yorkers together to tackle the city’s challenges and shape a stronger, fairer future.

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dismissed concerns about Mamdani’s agenda in a recent interview, saying:

I just think there’s a lot of exaggeration here, and we’re not going to see people leaving in droves. We hear this happen. Many said it would happen when I became mayor. Didn’t happen. I just don’t buy it. There’s lots of attempts to paint him as an extremist. I do not think there will be any defunding of the police in New York City. I think we have learned how important it is to keep our police force strong. Mamdani understands we need to have a safe city, but his central focus is going to be making this place more affordable. And that’s actually what voters wanted.

Four years ago, during the George Floyd riots, Mamdani declared on X that “queer liberation means defund the police.”



