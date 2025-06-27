EXCLUSIVE: 37 House Republicans Star in Video Pushing Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

In an exclusive first look obtained by Breitbart News, over three dozen House Republicans are calling on the Senate to swiftly pass the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” a sweeping legislative package inspired by former President Donald Trump and touted as the largest tax cut in U.S. history.

The video, released on Friday morning, features 37 GOP lawmakers from across the country delivering rapid-fire endorsements of the bill, each highlighting specific ways it would benefit American families, businesses, and workers in their districts. From slashing taxes and boosting jobs to strengthening border security and defending seniors, the lawmakers frame the bill as a monumental step toward restoring American prosperity.

“Let me tell you about this one big beautiful bill,” Rep. Aaron Bean (R-FL) says at the start, kicking off a coordinated message aimed at reviving American values. Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) underscores the urgency: “It is time to pass this one big beautiful bill.” Chairman Brian Babin (R-TX) agrees, calling it “a bill I’m proud to be ready to vote on.”

Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) stated, “It serves working class Americans, small businesses and farmers.”

Rep. Troy Downing (R-MT) notes the bill is packed with “a lot of good stuff… supercharging the American economy.” Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN) describes it as “pro-growth, pro-American, pro-worker, pro-family — building a generation.” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) adds, “It’s going to employ more people. It’s going to bring more jobs back to America.” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) drew attention to the bill’s accountability measures, saying it focuses on “rooting out the fraud, the wasted abuse.”

According to Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL), the average family in his district would see a $12,000 increase in take-home pay. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) warns that without the bill, “families throughout my district will have a $4,000 increase in their taxes.” Rep. Tony Wied (R-WI) highlights 100% business deductions, calling it a win for domestic investment. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) views it as essential “for taxes, for energy, for making sure that hardworking Americans have access to their money.” Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT) points to “game changers for our economy and for our future.” Rep. John McGuire (R-VA) frames it as a chance to “make a better future so that all Americans can live, work, and raise their family in peace.”

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) touts “the doubling of the child care tax credit, doubling of the standard deduction.” Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN) emphasizes tax cuts for the working class: “No tax on tips, no tax on overtime.” Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS) asserts the bill “provides certainty for ag producers.” Rep. Julie Fedorchak (R-ND) points to improvements in crop insurance. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) stresses care for the vulnerable: “We want to take care of our seniors… those most vulnerable amongst us.” Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) insists the bill is “imperative” for bringing manufacturing jobs back. Rep. Mike Haridopolos (R-FL) calls it “common sense,” while Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX) delivers a clear message, “I support the one big beautiful bill.”

On immigration and national security, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) outlines the bill “provides funding for ICE agents, for the border wall, increases ICE’s footprint by 10,000 agents.” Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) explains, “This bill gives the resources that Tom Homan and Kristi Noem need to be able to keep our borders safe.” Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO) contends it “provides us the tools to crack down on the cartels, the violent terrorists.” Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) notes the bill contains “money for the defense of this country with golden dome funding.” Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) points to provisions that “ensure the longevity and viability of Medicaid.”

Some Republicans directly credit President Trump. “I want to congratulate President Donald Trump for creating the one big, beautiful bill,” proclaims Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA). “It’ll be the largest tax reduction in U.S. history.” Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) echoes the praise: “Is President Trump to be applauded for it? You bet.” Rep. Nick Begich (R-AK) champions the bill as one that “puts the American people first.” Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) states that it helps “ensure the American Dream survives for another 250 years.” Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID) adds, “It will make the American Dream accessible to all Americans.” Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) remarks, “Hopefully we can get it passed soon.” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) frames it as a moment for unity: “This is so important for the Republicans to unite.”

Chairman Roger Williams (R-TX) demands action: “The Senate needs to get it on over to us.” Rep. John Rose (R-TN) agrees: “It’s time for the Senate to pass this bill now.” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) closes the video with a call to action: “We need to make America great again. So I urge my colleagues — let’s get our work done.”

