Exclusive: Kentuckian Nate Morris Running for Senate to End ‘Reign of Mitch McConnell’ and His ‘Puppets’

Kentucky businessman and Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris said on Breitbart News Saturday that he is running to end the “reign of Mitch McConnell” and block McConnell’s “puppets” from entering the United States Senate.

Morris announced his bid to replace the outgoing McConnell in a launch video exclusively obtained by Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief and Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle.

In the launch video, he framed his bid for the Senate as part of a greater populist movement to oust the establishment politicians.

“It’s garbage day in Kentucky — and thanks to Mitch McConnell, things have gotten dirty. The Bluegrass State is sick and tired of cleaning up career politicians’ messes,” Morris, a garbage businessman, said in the ad. “I’m Nate Morris, a Trump, America First conservative — and I’m here to take out the trash.”

“I announced this week to run for the United States Senate to replace Mitch McConnell because I believe Kentucky and the United States, we have had enough of career politicians that have been sabotaging President Trump’s agenda over and over again,” Morris said on Breitbart News Saturday.

Morris referred to his primary opponents, Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) and former state attorney general Daniel Cameron, as McConnell’s “puppets,” noting that they have both referred to McConnell as their “mentor.”

The Kentucky Senate Republican candidate said that McConnell has framed Barr’s and Cameron’s worldviews. He said that once President Donald Trump leaves office, Barr will probably continue to opine about the “virtues of the Bush administration.” As for Cameron, he said the former attorney general squandered a Trump endorsement, failing to beat Gov. Andy Beshear (D) during the last gubernatorial election.

Morris said that he understands the woes of the working-class since he came from a working-class family. Morris is a ninth generation Kentuckian, born to a single mom raised on food stamps, and raised in a union household.

Boyle and Morris spoke about a letter, obtained by Breitbart News, from Robert J. Benvenuti III, inviting Morris to speak at the state Lincoln Dinner on August 9. The letter invites the candidates to speak about their qualifications to become the junior senator from Kentucky; however, it asks that the candidates not speak ill of other Republicans, which Boyle said is designed to protect McConnell from public criticism.

The letter stated:

In the spirit of party unity, I respectfully ask all candidates to honor the great President Reagan’s 11th Commandment — “Though shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.” The request pertains to Republicans not involved in the U.S. Senate Primary. As Republicans, we fully embrace the vital role vigorous political debate plays in protecting our democracy. At the same time, we ask that you be mindful that this event is designed to further unify Republicans across the Commonwealth and celebrate the greatness of our beloved Nation. I am certain that Kentucky Republicans expect from each of you the professionalism and decorum expected of a Republican United States Senator. Likewise, I trust that each of you agrees that no matter who wins the primary, our collective and ultimate goal must be victory in November of 2026. [Emphasis added]

“It’s absolutely pathetic,” Morris said about the state Republican Party’s effort not to have McConnell criticized during the dinner.

He said, speaking as a businessman, “We need to provide transparency about what’s going on.”

Morris continued, “The fact that our own state party is running cover for Mitch and trying to protect him, and by the way, the other thing that’s not mentioned, that I found out — they’re giving Mitch McConnell the Lifetime Achievement Award at this dinner.”

He remarked, “Mitch McConnell has done everything he can to sabotage President Trump’s agenda,” referring to McConnell as the “ultimate thorn” in Trump’s side.

Morris will host Charlie Kirk in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, on Monday, June 30. Morris said, “It’s going to be one for the ages.”

