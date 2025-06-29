EXCLUSIVE — ‘Least We Can Do for the Sacrifices They Make’: Rep. Houchin and Police Chief Champion Big Beautiful Bill

Congresswoman Erin Houchin (R-IN) is supporting President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” as a measure to deliver tax relief to law enforcement officers and working-class Americans, highlighting its provision to eliminate taxes on overtime pay.

Houchin has made expanding economic opportunity a cornerstone of her work and recently appeared in a House Republicans video with 36 colleagues making the case for the bill as a once-in-a-generation boost to American prosperity.

During a visit to the Jeffersonville Police Department, she joined Chief Kenny Kavanaugh for a ride-along to discuss how the bill could ease financial stress for officers and their families.

“It’s got to be a benefit to the department if they’re not paying tax on overtime,” Houchin told Kavanaugh from the passenger seat of a patrol car. “They need extra money for their families. They can pick up an extra shift, not have to pay taxes on that, and then not have to work a second job.”

Chief Kavanaugh agreed, saying the bill could strengthen officer wellness, support retention, and improve how departments operate by helping officers do their jobs without added burdens. “Being effective and being efficient,” he added.

Houchin pointed to the contrast between empty political promises and tangible action.

“Politicians make promises and they say certain things during a campaign that don’t ever end up coming to fruition,” she said.

Kavanaugh responded by emphasizing the importance of follow-through and respect “for the American worker as a whole in totality.”

Houchin asked him what message he would send directly to President Trump.

“First of all, thank you for maintaining and keeping that promise,” Kavanaugh expressed. “Understanding what that impact truly will do for not just law enforcement, across the network of first responders and everyone as a whole, and the American society — this is an opportunity to be able to take some of the wrongs, and now we have steps that are going forward to be able to be made as a right.”

The White House emphasized the bill’s impact on those who serve.

“The One Big Beautiful Bill delivers the largest tax cut in history to our heroes in law enforcement and fulfills the President’s key campaign promise: No Tax on Overtime,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Breitbart News. “When officers stay late, miss holidays, and work through the night to keep us safe, they should keep what they earn—it’s the least we can do for the sacrifices they make. The One Big Beautiful Bill puts American workers first and stands proudly with law enforcement in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and across the country.”

The Senate voted Saturday night to advance the Big, Beautiful Bill, setting up amendment votes for Monday and a potential final passage by Independence Day.