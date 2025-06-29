Senate Advancing BBB Caps off Remarkable Week of Wins for Trump

President Donald Trump is always happy to promise the wins will keep on coming under his administration. The past week has proven him to be a man of his word.

It began with the negotiated ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The two foes agreed to stop firing at each other at Trump’s behest and, after an initial misunderstanding, the two parties held true to their commitment.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump announced on Monday that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire,” after 12 days of ongoing war between the two countries.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final mission!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL,” Trump added.

Trump continued to offer his congratulations to Israel and Iran for having agreed to a ceasefire “on the assumption that everything works as it should.”

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” Trump added.

Then came the long-promised NATO spending boost.

Trump hailed a “historic… monumental win” for the United States, Europe, and “Western civilisation” as the NATO alliance agreed to his demand to equalise the burden of common defence with a five per cent of GDP floor on military spending for its members, as Breitbart News reported.

Speaking at a press conference before he departed the Hague in the Netherlands to return to the United States, Trump saluted a “highly productive NATO summit” while noting his own changed perspective on European defence.

The centrepiece for the Hague summit, the first major NATO meeting in years, was the adoption of a new floor for spending by member states on their own and collective defence, as Oliver Lane of Breitbart London noted in his report.

While members had been expected to spend two per cent or more of their own GDP on defence until now, that figure has now more than doubled to five per cent of GDP, even if the new figure will include new types of spending not previously considered to count as defence spending.

All due to Trump’s lobbying efforts and the praise was effusive from all sides after the agreement to lift spending was reached.

The wins certainly did not stop there with a huge judicial triumph next on the agenda.

“GIANT WIN in the United States Supreme Court!” Trump declared Friday after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to shrink lower judges’ ability to freeze his policies with nationwide injunctions, as Breitbart News reported.

He continued:

Even the Birthright Citizenship Hoax has been, indirectly, hit hard. It had to do with the babies of slaves (same year!), not the SCAMMING of our Immigration process. Congratulations to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Solicitor General John Sauer, and the entire DOJ. News Conference at the White House, 11:30 A.M. EST.

The injunction decision is a “huge” win for the Trump team.

The decision instructs the lower courts to formulate a narrower legal formula governing nationwide injunctions.

The court’s rule emerged from the legal fight over Trump’s opposition to the automatic award of citizenship to children born in the United States of illegal migrants. The court has yet to rule on the legality of Trump’s policy on birthright citizenship.

The week of outstanding wins was capped off when the Senate voted to proceed on Trump’s fabled Big, Beautiful Bill in a rare drama-packed Saturday night vote, as Breitbart News reported.

They key procedural vote on the motion to proceed is a significant victory for the president and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and clears the path for amendment votes to begin, likely late Monday night.

The bill contains many of Trump’s key campaign promises and addresses immigration and border security, energy, national security and defense, and taxes – notably extending the bulk of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and instituting no tax on tips and overtime.

As all that litany of wins unfurled, there was one other factor to applaud.

U.S. stocks climbed to new all-time highs Friday as investors reacted to all of the aforementioned favorable developments for the Trump White House.

Tired of winning yet?