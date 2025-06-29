President Donald Trump will reportedly attend the opening of the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center in Florida this week.

The president’s move comes as his administration and the state of Florida seek to build a remote detention center to house illegal migrants as they await deportation.

“The site is expected to open with soft-sided holding units for hundreds of detainees through a partnership whereby the federal government provides the funding, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) oversees its build out and management,” reported the Hill. “Additional holding units will be added through next month, under the agreement.”

“The facility is projected to cost about $450 million a year, which will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Shelter and Services Program that was used to house asylum-seekers during the Biden administration,” it added.

The facility will reportedly hold migrants arrested in Florida and migrants transferred by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

The president plans to join Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem at the opening on Tuesday.

