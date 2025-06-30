ICE Chief Says Left-Wing Activists Are Targeting the Children of ICE Agents

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons says left-wing activists are targeting ICE agents, with some going after agents’ families, including their children.

In a video posted to X on Monday, Lyons revealed that ICE and the United States Secret Service tracked down one particular activist who had been targeting the children of ICE agents online.

“Wouldn’t you wear a mask if it kept your family safe, if it kept your kids safe? We ran an operation with the Secret Service,” Lyons said. “We arrested someone who was going online, taking [ICE agents’] photos, posting their families, their kids’ Instagrams, their kids’ Facebooks, and targeting them. So let me ask, is that the issue here that anyone is upset with masks, or is anyone upset that an ICE officer’s families were labeled terrorists?”

In addition, Lyons highlighted recent remarks from Cudahy, California, Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez where she seems to suggest the 18th Street Gang ought to start targeting ICE agents.

“You guys tag everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood is being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you,” Gonzalez says in the video. “It’s everyone else that’s not about the gang life and out there protesting and speaking up.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now reportedly investigating Gonzalez over the shout-out to the 18th Street Gang.

Similarly, Lyons showed a viral TikTok message from an activist who called for the execution of ICE agents.

“You can kill them. This isn’t about social media clout anymore … this is about get a gun and start killing ICE agents,” the activist in the TikTok video states.

“My office and agents are enforcing immigration law. They are not secret police, they are not Nazis,” Lyons said. “But people hiding behind keyboards are demonizing them, they’re doxxing them, stirring up anti-ICE sentiment and putting their lives their families’ lives at risk.”

ICE agents, since President Donald Trump was sworn into office, are facing a 500-percent increase in assaults as they attempt to locate, detain, and arrest illegal aliens living in the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.