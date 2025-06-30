America is “tired” of watching its identity be “hijacked by agendas that cater to a loud but narrow minority,” according to Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX), who is leading an effort in Congress to designate July as “American Pride Month” and has called on President Donald Trump to enshrine the month with a national proclamation to honor America’s heroes, values, and founding ideals, noting that “no president in our history understands the value of patriotism and passing that down more than President Trump.”

In a resolution to be introduced Tuesday, Hunt reaffirmed his call to designate July as “American Pride Month” as a national celebration of the country’s heritage. Hunt first introduced the resolution in Congress in 2023 as a sweeping tribute to the United States’ founding and enduring legacy.

The measure emphasizes America’s exceptionalism and pays tribute to “brave patriots” from the Revolutionary War through the modern era. It recognizes the “monumental achievements of the United States of America,” and promotes teaching American history “based not on what’s in fashion but what’s important,” echoing President Ronald Reagan’s farewell address.

The resolution presents a direct challenge to the erosion of American values in today’s cultural landscape, warning that if America “is to remain the last best hope of earth, then the next generation must understand what made it so.”

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, Hunt framed the resolution as a response to cultural division and what he described as an imbalance in national messaging.

“America is tired. Tired of cultural tribalism, tired of performative virtue-signaling, and tired of watching our national identity hijacked by agendas that cater to a loud but narrow minority,” he stated.

Referencing the cultural prominence of Pride Month in June, Hunt said it was time to reclaim July — the month of America’s founding — for a broader, more inclusive purpose.

“If corporations and left-wing activists can co-opt June to promote their ideology under the banner of ‘Pride Month,’ then surely July, the month of our founding, can and must be reclaimed to honor something far greater: American Pride Month,” he said.

Hunt noted that the initiative began in 2022 and has since grown into a grassroots campaign rooted in patriotism and civic pride.

His resolution honors historical figures ranging from George Washington and Thomas Jefferson to Rosa Parks and the Buffalo Soldiers, and includes recognition of U.S. veterans, civil rights leaders, and space pioneers.

“This initiative… was born out of a desire to celebrate the extraordinary individuals and timeless values that have defined our republic, from the patriots of 1776 to the leaders of today who continue to defend freedom and preserve our way of life,” Hunt said.

The congressman also called on President Trump to formalize the month through a presidential proclamation.

“No president in our history understands the value of patriotism and passing that down more than President Trump,” Hunt declared.

In an appeal to Americans, he encouraged citizens to go beyond Independence Day celebrations and embrace the entire month as a time of national pride.

“From sea to shining sea, let’s make patriotism cool again. Let’s not just celebrate freedom on the 4th of July, let’s honor our founding, our flag, and our future every single day throughout this sacred month,” he concluded.

The resolution reflects a growing movement among conservatives to reassert traditional American values in the public square.

As part of the renewed push, Hunt will be releasing a patriotic video each day throughout July on social media, with the first installment — an exclusive preview shared with Breitbart News — set to debut on the first of the month.

The matter comes as Gallup’s latest data shows American pride at a historic low, driven by steep declines among Democrats and younger generations, even as Republican pride remains overwhelmingly strong.

Last week on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Hunt reiterated that it’s time to stop dividing and start uniting by teaching our children what it means to be American — and celebrating the shared heritage that binds us together.