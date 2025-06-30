The Los Angeles Times is referring to a 43-year-old illegal alien accused of sexually abusing and then murdering 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez in the sanctuary state of California as a “youth soccer coach.”

In a piece titled “Teen allegedly killed by soccer coach died of acute alcohol poisoning, family’s attorney says,” LA Times reporters Seema Mehta and James Queally fail to mention that Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, charged with Hernandez’s murder, is an illegal alien from El Salvador.

Instead, the LA Times identifies Garcia-Aquino as a “soccer coach” a total of four times throughout the piece. The LA Times calls Garcia-Aquino a “youth soccer coach” when describing what allegedly happened to Hernandez:

Omar took a train to the Antelope Valley in late March to visit Garcia Aquino, a youth travel soccer coach with the Hurricane Valley boys soccer club in the Sylmar area, at his Lancaster home. When Omar failed to return home, his family reported him missing. Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives, working in tandem with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, found his body in a roadside ditch in Oxnard in early April. [Emphasis added]

In April, Garcia-Aquino was arrested and charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office with sexually abusing Hernandez and then murdering him, leaving his body on the side of a road in Ventura County, California.

United States Attorney Bill Essayli has said Hernandez’s murder was entirely preventable had federal immigration law been enforced in sanctuary California.

“This was an avoidable crime and the result of failed border policies,” Essayli told NBC Los Angeles at the time. “We cannot and will not tolerate illegal aliens who flout our nation’s immigration laws, then prey on children. Federal law enforcement will continue to be very aggressive in locating, apprehending, and prosecuting criminal illegal aliens.”

This week, an attorney representing Hernandez’s family revealed that the young boy died as a result of alcohol poisoning.

Other alleged victims of Garcia-Aquino have since come forward. One boy said he was just 16 years old when the illegal alien sexually assaulted him at his home.

Garcia-Aquino, who remains in police custody, could face either the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole for Hernandez’s murder.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.